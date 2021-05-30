Two Bellefontaine residents killed in Scioto County plane crash

Fire crews had to use all-terrain vehicles to get to the crash site and the highway patrol used its plane to guide them to the wreckage.

Two people told WBNS-TV that they saw the plane go down as they were getting ready to tee off at Elks Country Club.

Dennis Pistole said they “heard the engine quit" and looked up and saw the plane coming down. Tyson Phillips said they saw the aircraft “basically tumbling end over end." The two said the fire burned for some time, leading them to believe the plane was full of fuel.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Portsmouth is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) south of Columbus.