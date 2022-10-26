Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots

The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. There has been no evidence of any such widespread fraud, nor that the 2020 election was stolen.

LaRose encouraged Ohioans to seek reliable sources of information — such as his office's website, the website for their county board of elections and reports from reputable news organizations — as they make plans to vote.

He said simply mailing an absentee ballot is the easiest path for voters who have requested one. For those who have concerns about the U.S. Postal Service, his office has set up an online ballot tracking tool.

Secure ballot drop boxes, one located at each of Ohio's 88 county boards of elections, are another option, he said. Those offices also will accept absentee ballots in person until 7:30 p.m. on Election Night.

If a voter who has requested an absentee ballot changes their mind on Election Day and decides to vote in person at their precinct, they will be allowed to do so — but they will have to vote by provisional ballot, said LaRose spokesperson Rob Nichols.

LaRose is up for reelection Nov. 8. He faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a small business owner and city council member in suburban Cincinnati, and Terpsehore “Tore” Maras, a conservative podcaster and election denier who is running as an independent.