Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan has Tommy John surgery, may need 16 months of recovery time

Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan had season-ending Tommy John surgery and could need up to 16 months to recover

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
2 minutes ago
X

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan had season-ending Tommy John surgery and could need up to 16 months to recover, the team said Thursday just hours before the opener.

Stephan, who has been a dependable part of Cleveland's bullpen the past two seasons, had his right ulnar collateral ligament repaired and a bone spur addressed. The team said Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation in Dallas.

The Guardians estimate the 28-year-old Stephan will be sidelined at least one year and up to 16 months.

Stephan has appeared in 137 games the past two years, used primarily as a set-up man for closer Emmanuel Clase. Stephan did not pitch at all during spring training with a bone bruise, and tests revealed he needed surgery.

Stephan went 7-7 with a 4.06 ERA and two saves in 71 games last season. He's 16-13 with a 3.73 ERA in 180 games the past three years.

His loss is another blow to a Cleveland bullpen dealing with numerous injuries. Right-handers James Karinchak (shoulder), Ben Lively (viral illness), Xzavion Curry (viral illness) and lefty Sam Hentges (middle finger) all started the season on the 15-day injured list.

The Guardians are also without starter Gavin Williams due to right elbow inflammation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Ross superintendent to leave school district
2
Best of Butler County: Nominate here in the 2024 contest
3
Hamilton construction projects: A busy year will affect many residents
4
Hamilton murder suspect removed from court during hearing with sixth...
5
11-year-old boy charged after incident at Boys and Girls Club in West...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top