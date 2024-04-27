Middletown’s Trash Bash a success, city says, plans a second for summer

Middletown’s first Trash Bash on April 20 was an “incredible success” with more than 250 vehicles lining up at four locations to dump trash, city officials said.
The city partnered with Zollett Waste to provide drop-off points for the city-wide cleanup. The event was so successful that a second one is in the planning stages for this summer, tentatively for July 13, according to city officials.
“We are incredibly pleased to see the turnout at the city’s first-ever Trash Bash, and we look forward to future projects that will continue to engage the community as we focus on improvements that will beautify our neighborhoods,” said Devra Wells, Middletown development services director.
Preliminary data collected shows:
- Twenty-three 30-yard dumpsters were filled in three hours
- Three 40-yard dumpsters were filled in three hours
- General trash was the biggest filler, using 18 30-yard dumpsters.
- Tires filled two 40-yard dumpsters and two 30-yard dumpsters
- Appliances filled one 40-yard dumpster and three 30-yard dumpsters
- 264 total vehicles dropped off items – the most going to Middletown High School with 154 vehicles.
The event was scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at drop-off locations at the high school, Lefferson Park, the bus terminal, and Douglass Park, but the sites had to close early due to the overwhelming demand.
The Trash Bash is part of the City of Middletown’s continued commitment to beautify its neighborhoods in an effort to make Middletown a better place to live, work and play, the city said.
