Middletown’s Trash Bash a success, city says, plans a second for summer

“We are incredibly pleased to see the turnout at the city’s first-ever Trash Bash, and we look forward to future projects that will continue to engage the community as we focus on improvements that will beautify our neighborhoods,” said Devra Wells, Middletown development services director.

Preliminary data collected shows:

Twenty-three 30-yard dumpsters were filled in three hours

Three 40-yard dumpsters were filled in three hours

General trash was the biggest filler, using 18 30-yard dumpsters.

Tires filled two 40-yard dumpsters and two 30-yard dumpsters

Appliances filled one 40-yard dumpster and three 30-yard dumpsters

264 total vehicles dropped off items – the most going to Middletown High School with 154 vehicles.

The event was scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at drop-off locations at the high school, Lefferson Park, the bus terminal, and Douglass Park, but the sites had to close early due to the overwhelming demand.

The Trash Bash is part of the City of Middletown’s continued commitment to beautify its neighborhoods in an effort to make Middletown a better place to live, work and play, the city said.