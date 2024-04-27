Historical society to celebrate Monroe’s 100-year-old fire truck

He said the fully restored fire truck is “just gorgeous.”

Fowler said the 1924 Ford Model TT Prospect served the then village of Monroe until 1946 when it was retired, but it was kept in storage and featured in occasional parades.

In 2015, a group of Monroe firefighters restored the truck that was eventually relocated to the Monroe Historical Society for display, according to Fowler.

Fire officials have said that most pieces of the original fire engine were reused, 100% of the original steel body was saved along with almost 80% of the wood on the vehicle. The only wood that was replaced was the running boards, the ladders and the tailboard, Fowler said.

The truck was retired after the state determined it wasn’t dependable, he said.

Fowler said in 1934 when the fire truck responded to a bath house fire at LeSourdsville Lake, it was driven down steps that led into the recreational park. But after the fire, the truck was unable to climb the steps and it was pushed back up.

“Any hill was a challenge,” Fowler said with a laugh.

The MHS will also be showcasing the area’s only exhibit featuring LeSourdsville Lake/Americana and Fantasy Farm amusement parks and the Monroe Local Schools, as part of the society’s monthly open house, according to Fowler. The 1910 Building, adjacent to the main museum on Elm Street, will be open to the public. This building has been refurbished to resemble what a typical general store would sell before the “big chains” opened, he said.

Fowler will host a book signing featuring three of his titles, “Images of America: LeSourdsville Lake”, “LeSourdsville Lake and Americana Amusement Park” and “Fantasy Farm Amusement Park.” All books are $20 each and all proceeds benefit the Monroe Historical Society’s special fund to help establish historic markers at the former amusement park site, now known as Monroe Bicentennial Commons Park.

The MHS is in the process of enlarging several existing exhibits, including life in rural Monroe, the first responders exhibit, the Monroe Schools exhibit, and a military exhibit featuring Monroe families. A music center, highlighting some of Monroe’s musical talent, is also scheduled to open later this year, according to Fowler.

The Journal-News periodically runs a “Good News” story in the Saturday edition. If you have a story idea, email contributing writer Rick McCrabb at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Celebration of 100-year-old fire truck

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4

Where: Monroe Historical Society Museum, 10 E. Elm St.

Cost: Free and open to the public

More information: Monroe Historical Society website at monroeohhistoricalsociety.org, the MHS Facebook page or email info@monroehistoricalsociety.com.