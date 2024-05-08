BreakingNews
Butler County cleans up after severe storms: ‘Devastation all over’

Farm family with 100 years in Reily Twp. thanks neighbors, friends for help after suspected tornado.

Credit: Nick Graham

17 minutes ago
Butler County residents cleaned up Wednesday after severe storms and suspected tornadoes hit the region Tuesday night, destroying houses and barns, downing trees and power lines and scattering debris across roads and yards.

Jennifer Vollmer’s family farm in the 4400 block of Stillwell Beckett Road in Reily Twp. sustained damage around 9 p.m. when a suspected tornado went through the Butler County community.

“Things started getting a little dicey weather-wise,” Vollmer said. “It changed pretty rapidly, conditions did ... and we sought shelter inside. There was the loud noise like everyone talks about. That’s what we heard.”

The family took cover in a stairwell, and the storm “lasted about 30 seconds” before things cleared.

“When we got out, there was devastation all over,” Vollmer said. “Our grain bins in the roadway, barn doors missing, semis flipped over ... just a lot of damage to the farm.”

Credit: Nick Graham

The house, however, was virtually untouched.

Vollmer said she actually felt grateful because her family and the house were fine.

She took comfort in the help of friends and neighbors who came to clean up and get them back on their feet again.

“The way the community comes together after something like this is amazing,” Vollmer said. “Reily Twp. is a very special place. My family has been here almost a hundred years.”

Credit: Nick Graham

