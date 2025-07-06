New Fenwick principal says Catholic education ‘my passion, my calling’

He replaced Blane Collison, who served as principal for eight years, ending 41 years in education.

Herbert, who was awarded his doctorate from Ohio State University, most recently served as professor of physics at John Carroll University where he was also provost and academic vice president for four years.

Prior to that, he held a series of academic leadership roles at Xavier University, including associate provost for academic affairs and dean of the graduate school, chair of the Department of Physics and a professor of physics.

He started his new job last week and recently answered these five questions from the Journal-News.

The following was edited for length:

Q: You have years of leadership experience at the collegiate level. What drew you to enter high school academics at Fenwick?

A: I have had many roles in my career, but fundamentally, I am a teacher. Working at the college level, it was easy to see that students who had solid and rigorous high school experiences thrived during their time in college and beyond.

I have spent my entire professional career in Catholic education. It is my passion and my calling. I spent the last several years leading institutions through challenges and changes that were difficult and necessary in order for the institutions to truly fulfill their mission.

When the opportunity presented itself to work with and assist another Catholic educational institution through a time of change and opportunity, I knew I could not sit idly by.

This outstanding institution will soon be celebrating 75 years, and we have the opportunity to chart the course for the next quarter century and reach 100 years.

Q: What can the Fenwick students, staff and parents expect to see in regards to your leadership style?

A: Presence, openness and respect.

Academic institutions are built on open communication. Learning requires that you be challenged to move from your comfort zone, and this can be disconcerting and stressful at times for some.

In the classroom, you overcome this fear by creating an environment of mutual respect and trust. This requires honesty and communication.

Though we may not always agree, we must listen, respect and be present to each other as we learn together.

My role is to be present to the entire community— students, faculty, staff and friends of Fenwick — so that we may journey together as one school.

Q: What’s the biggest difference between a Catholic education and a public school education?

A: We are all more than one thing. We are our mind, of course, but also body, spirit, personality, roles and so much more.

In Catholic schools, we are allowed — indeed, we are required — to educate the entire person: mind, body and spirit.

As with our public sister schools, we address the mind and body, but with a rigor and compassion that is infused with our Catholic beliefs, traditions, values and charism. This is the difference that a Catholic school makes.

In addressing the spirit, we approach each student holistically, seeing them as unique individuals who are called to contribute to the Kingdom of God in ways beyond simple employment and occupational success.

In short, we aim our alums at something beyond themselves, leading to lives of meaning and purpose, the truest sense of what success means.

Q: There are several Catholic education opportunities in this region. Be a salesman for a minute and tell us why a student should attend Fenwick.

A: Every school, Bishop Fenwick included, has its own strengths and challenges. What is most important is that each student and their families choose the school that suits their own learning needs best.

In my short time at Bishop Fenwick, I have come to see that the quality that exists in our faculty, the encounters and opportunities that our programs present to students, and the extracurriculars — including sports — that are available to learn outside the classroom are among the best that the region has to offer.

It is, however, our culture and community of support that fosters an environment in which everyone can thrive that impresses me the most.

Q: Fenwick has had a long list of principals who left their mark at Fenwick and the Middletown community. What would you like your legacy to be?

A: A culture that strives towards continued academic improvement; a student body that is engaged with each other, with the faculty, and with the community; and a place in which each individual is well-equipped to lead lives of solidarity and service for and with others.

FENWICK HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPALS

Rev. Julian Krusling, 1952-56

Rev. Robert Monnin, acting, 1956

Rev. Lawrence Krusling, 1956-67

Rev. James O’Connor, 1967-74

Rev. Stanley Neiheisel, 1974-79

Rev. Richard Averbeck, 1979-87

John D. Rossi, 1987-93

Gregory O’Conner, 1993-94

Katherine Beimesche, 1994-97

Rev. Charles Mentrup, 1997-2005

Catherine Mulligan, 2005-09

Mike Miller, 2009-12

Trevor Block, interim, 2012-13

Andrew Barczak, 2013-17

Blane Collison, 2017-25

Steven Herbert, 2025-present

SOURCE: Fenwick High School