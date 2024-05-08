Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in Butler County

By
48 minutes ago
A line of severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening brought damage across the area.

In Butler County, that included four separate Tornado Warnings from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, as well as two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and one Flash Flood Warning.

Damage from the storms include damage to structures and trees, knocking out power to more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers at its peak.

On Stillwell Beckett Road in Hanover Twp., power lines were knocked down across the road. A little further down the road, a silo was blown into the street, with pieces of metal in neighboring yards.

The NWS said it would conduct storm damage surveys during the day on Wednesday, though it could be delayed due to further bad weather.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

