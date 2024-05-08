Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in Butler County

Damage from the storms include damage to structures and trees, knocking out power to more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers at its peak.

On Stillwell Beckett Road in Hanover Twp., power lines were knocked down across the road. A little further down the road, a silo was blown into the street, with pieces of metal in neighboring yards.

The NWS said it would conduct storm damage surveys during the day on Wednesday, though it could be delayed due to further bad weather.