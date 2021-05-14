Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

Lawyers representing Hill's family praised the settlement and the gym renaming, saying in a statement: “Now all those involved can begin to heal.”

Those attorneys include Richard Schulte and Michael Wright of Dayton.

Hill was visiting a family friend when he was shot. Coy and another officer had responded to a neighbor's nonemergency complaint about someone stopping and starting a car outside.

“He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn’t do anything,” a woman inside the house shouted at police afterward.

Coy, who had a long history of complaints from citizens, was fired Dec. 28 for failing to activate his body camera before the confrontation and for not providing medical aid to Hill.

Beyond an internal police investigation, the Ohio attorney general, the U.S. attorney for central Ohio and the FBI have begun their own probes into the shooting.