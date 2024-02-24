Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami University in Oxford

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By Journal-News
Updated 51 minutes ago
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidates Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose and Bernie Moreno will be debating at Miami University in Oxford ahead of the upcoming primary election.

The hour-long debate takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 in the Gates-Abegglen Theatre in the Center for Performing Arts, 420 S. Patterson Ave. Tickets are required.

The debate moderator is Sheree Paolello, a television news anchor at WLWT.

John Forren, executive director of Miami’s Menard Family Center for Democracy, said all political events it sponsors “are aimed at the same basic purpose; a chance to interact with public or government officials to talk about issues of public concern.”

“Miami last held a senate debate in April 2022 when the university hosted that year’s Ohio U.S. Senate Republican primary debate,” states a release from the university.

The Center is also hosting a live online forum with the three Democratic candidates running for Ohio’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives — Vanessa Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins.

To register to watch that, visit the website miamioh.edu/menardcenter.

“It’s part of the university’s core values that we encourage debate,” Forren said. “It’s a chance to hear a thoughtful, serious discussion of issues.”

The primary election in Ohio is March 19.

