Ohio Newspapers Scratch Card Game Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The Ohio Newspapers Scratch Card Game (the “Promotion”) takes place from August 16, 2020 through September 6, 2020 or until all available scratch cards have been distributed, whichever occurs first (“Promotion Period”). Participation in the Promotion does not constitute participation in any other promotion, contest or sweepstakes. By participating in the Promotion, each participant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Cox Enterprises, Inc. at 1611 South Main Street Dayton, Ohio 45409 (“Sponsor”), which shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY: Promotion open only to legal United States residents who reside in one (1) of the following counties Randolph, Union and Wayne County in Indiana and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren Counties in Ohio (the “Territory”) and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Officers, directors and employees of Sponsor, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, Dayton Daily News, their parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies, franchisees, distributors, sales representatives, participating retailers, advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and each of their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each, are ineligible to participate in the Promotion. Promotion is void outside of the Territory and where prohibited.

HOW TO GET A SCRATCH CARD: There are two (2) ways to get a Scratch Card during the Promotion Period and while supplies last:

A. Scratch off cards will be randomly inserted into print copies of the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, or Dayton Daily News. Look inside each print copy to locate one (1) Scratch Card; or

B. To request a Scratch Card without purchasing a newspaper (the “AMOE”) send an email to amber.cummins@coxinc.com (“AMOE Email”) with your full name, email address, complete mailing address (including city, state and zip code). All AMOE requests must be received by September 6, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Limit one (1) request per person. One (1) Scratch Card will be sent to requestors. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, illegible or postage due entries or mail.

Limit one (1) Scratch Card per person, regardless of method of entry, while supplies last.

TO SEE IF YOU HAVE WON A PRIZE/OFFER: Upon receiving a Scratch Card, scratch off the square on the Scratch Card. If you reveal one (1) of the available prizes/offers, you are a prize/offer winner, subject to verification of eligibility. To claim a prize/offer, Visit www.journal-news.com/subscription-specials to enter your information or email amber.cummins@coxinc.com with a picture of your winning ticket. All Prize/Offer claims will be verified by a representative of Sponsor. Proof of mailing does not constitute proof of delivery. No facsimiles, copies or reproductions accepted.

If due to printing, production or other errors, more prizes/offers at any prize/offer level are claimed than intended, the intended prize/offer will be awarded in a random drawing from all those submitting purportedly valid claims. No more than the number of prizes/offers set forth in these Official Rules will be provided. Any Scratch Card that is mutilated, altered, copied, hand printed, forged, water damaged, manipulated or tampered with in any way, or that contains any computer programming, printing or typographical errors, will be considered void and will not be eligible for prize/offer redemption.

PRIZES/OFFERS /ODDS:

There are five (5) Grand Prizes available. Each Grand Prize consists of a $100 general use [JD1] gift card. The odds of winning the Grand Prize are 1:13,120.

There are ten (10) First Prizes available. Each First Prize consists of a $50 general use gift card. The odds of winning the First Prize are 1:6,560

There are one-hundred (100) Second Prizes available. Each Second Prize consists of a $10 general use gift card. The odds of winning a Second Prize are 1:656.

There are 64,000 Tier 1 Offers available each consisting of a Subscription Deal good for seven (7) days of the WHAT for $3.38. Odds of winning are 1:32

There are 64,000 Tier 2 Offers available each consisting of a Subscription Deal good for four (4) days of the WHAT for $2.55. Odds of winning are 1:32

There are 64,000 Tier 3 Offers available each consisting of a Subscription Deal good for one (1) Sunday paper of the WHAT for $1.25. Odds of winning are 1:32.

There are 64,000 Tier 4 Offers available each consisting of a Subscription Deal good for a four (4) week digital subscription of the WHAT for $.99. Odds of winning are 1:32.

*Tier 1 – Tier 3 Offers come with seven (7) day digital access. INSERT ALL OTHER DISCLOSURES.

General Prize/offer Conditions: Any Prize/Offer not claimed in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded. No cash alternative or substitution of prizes/offers will be allowed, except Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute prize(s)/offer(s) of comparable value if any prize/offer listed is unavailable for any reason. Prize(s)/Offer(s) pictured in point-of-sale, online, television and print advertising, and other Promotion materials are for illustrative purposes only. Any potential winner maybe need to sign and have notarized an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and (where legal) Publicity Release (collectively, "Prize Claim Documents") prior to claiming prize. Non-compliance with the foregoing may result in disqualification. If any prize/offer notification letter or prize/offer is returned as undeliverable, winner may be disqualified. The winner shall be solely responsible for any federal, state and/or local taxes incurred in claiming a prize/offer.

GENERAL: Acceptance of a prize/offer constitutes prize/offer winner’s permission for Sponsor and its designees to use prize/offer winner’s name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements and address (city and state) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity, without further compensation. Entrants agree that the Promotion Entities shall not be responsible or liable for, and are hereby released from, any and all costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including, without limitation, death and bodily injury, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Promotion or any Promotion-related activity, or from entrants’ acceptance, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of any prize/offer. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer system or wireless phone which is occasioned by participating in the Promotion, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, misprinted, late, lost, damaged, or stolen, requests or AMOE scratch cards; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated or other automated multiple scratch cards will be accepted. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

GOVERNING LAW: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROMOTION SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF OHIO WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OR CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS.

WINNER’S LIST: For the names of the winners of prize valued at $25 or more, if any, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Blue Diamond Vacations Scratch Card Game Winner, 1611 South Main Street Dayton, Ohio 45409. All such requests must be received within six (6) weeks after the end of the Promotion Period.