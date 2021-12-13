Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to visit Hamilton hospital today

HAMILTON — Fran DeWine has planned a special visit to Butler County today.
She will be at Kettering Health Hamilton (formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital) to thank staff there for enrolling newborn’s in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.
After her visit to the hospital on Eaton Avenue, DeWine will go to Cincinnati to host a news conference to talk more about the 300,000 children who are enrolled in the program.
She will tour TriHealth’s Mother Baby Unit.
The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family,” states a release from the office of her husband, Governor Mike DeWine.
Fran DeWine will be at Kettering Health Hamilton at 11 a.m.
