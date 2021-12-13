journal-news logo
X

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to visit Hamilton hospital today

FILE: Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine reads to children during a Dec. 18, 2020 visit to Dayton Children’s Hospital. SARAH CAVENDER/STAFF PHOTO
Caption
FILE: Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine reads to children during a Dec. 18, 2020 visit to Dayton Children’s Hospital. SARAH CAVENDER/STAFF PHOTO

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 23 minutes ago

HAMILTON — Fran DeWine has planned a special visit to Butler County today.

She will be at Kettering Health Hamilton (formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital) to thank staff there for enrolling newborn’s in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

After her visit to the hospital on Eaton Avenue, DeWine will go to Cincinnati to host a news conference to talk more about the 300,000 children who are enrolled in the program.

She will tour TriHealth’s Mother Baby Unit.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family,” states a release from the office of her husband, Governor Mike DeWine.

Fran DeWine will be at Kettering Health Hamilton at 11 a.m.

In Other News
1
The HUB invites community to give during ‘The Backyard 12 Days of...
2
Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect
3
3 Hamilton anniversaries were celebrated in 2021
4
Area police departments present proposals for serving Oxford Twp...
5
Struggle for schools to find substitute teachers grows

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top