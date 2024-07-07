Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival to feature a new drone show

Cohen Recycling is the sponsor of the drone show, she said.

Sponsored by Selection.com/Start Skydiving, the Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport will be July 19-20. Hours are 5 to10:30 p.m. July 19 and 4 to 10:30 p.m. July 20.

There will be nearly 30 balloons on display with three special-shaped balloons, including the Scarecrow, Little D (a Dracula-shaped balloon,) and Ellie the Elephant. Opening ceremonies will be held each night at 6 p.m.

“The pilots come from all over, and they have a lot of different balloons,” Stites said.

Butler County Warbirds will be doing airplane rides from 5:15-9:30 p.m. on July 19, and from 4:30-9:30 p.m. July 20.

Balloon glows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights at dusk (starting around 9:15 p.m. each night.) The nightly balloon glows will be followed by Pyrotechnics Jump from the skydivers and fireworks/a drone show.

“This is a good community event for the city, and it’s a fun, family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy,” Stites said.

Stites said pilot/balloon competition will return this year, and several of the pilots’ plan to have flights go up on Saturday and Sunday mornings, between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m., weather permitting. There is no charge to enter Smith Park gate to see the flights.

“On Saturday morning, pilots will start coming in at 6:30 a.m. in the morning, and usually between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. they will be trying to hit targets, either in Smith Park, or another area of the city,” said Stites.

Tethered balloon rides will be available again this year for $20 per person. There will be two tethered balloon rides offered on the festival grounds. (No helicopter rides this year.)

Other popular features of the festival include fireworks on both nights, laser light and pyrotechnics shows, and balloon glows, which will occur throughout the festival. There will also be more than 55 food, craft, and other vendors on site throughout the duration of the event.

The Ohio Valley Cruisers will host a car show from 4-8 p.m. July 20. The cost to register a car is $15 on-site. Awards will be presented. Registration for the car show will begin at 2 p.m.

Cronin Ford, one of the festival’s sponsors, will be doing a key drop for the balloon pilots on Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. A key will be placed on a 30-ft. pole and the balloon operators try to obtain the key while they are up in the air. Each night, one balloonist will have the opportunity to win $1,000 if they retrieve the key.

Last year, over the course of the weekend, 18,000 to 19,000 people attended the event. This is the 21st year for the event.

How to go

What: The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: July 19-20. Hours are 5-10:30 p.m. July 19 and 4-10:30 p.m. July 20

Where: Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport, 2301 Wedekind Drive, Middletown.

Cost: Walk-in admission is $10 per person, ages 13 and up (children ages 12 and under are free). $20 per vehicle, which includes parking, festival admission and a free shuttle service (good for everyone in the car.). No overnight RV parking, and no personal tents/canopies allowed. Vehicles should enter via Middletown Regional Airport entrance. (Shuttle service will not be available inside Smith Park.) Handicap parking is available in Smith Park for $20 with a valid permit and includes admission.

More information: ohiochallenge.com or follow the Ohio Challenge on Facebook. All balloon activity is wind and weather permitting. Guests can bring blankets and chairs. No outside alcohol permitted.