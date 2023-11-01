Ohio barns show quilt square artwork: Three are in Deerfield Twp.

A unique piece of outdoor art created more than two decades ago in Ohio sparked a movement which has grown to thousands of examples across 48 states and Canada, including three in Deerfield Twp. parks.

Called barn quilts or quilt barns, the large wood panels feature quilt squares painted and mounted on the sides of barns to honor a loved one or the history of the property where it is displayed.

The local quilt barns were created through a partnership between Deerfield Twp. and The Arts Alliance. The first, the Fleckenstein Flower, was installed Oct. 3, 2010 in Fleckenstein Park. The 64-square foot work was designed by local artist and sculptor Denny Means.

The second was installed in August 2011 at Carter Park. Called the King’s Crown, the art was also designed by Denny Means and was intended to recognize the success of Ahimaaz King and his Powder Keg Factory in Kings Mills.

Cottell Park is the site of the third quilt barn, called The Circle Game. This 2013 design was created using artwork of area youth who participated in the 2013 Deerfield Twp. Summer Camp.

Donna Sue Groves of Adams County is credited with creating the first quilt square in 2001 to honor her mother, an avid quilter. Her neighbors encouraged her to do more, which resulted in a collaboration with the Ohio Arts Council to create 20 more painted quilt squares. From there, the folk art trend took off.

Dozens of quilt barns are scattered throughout southwest Ohio, offering folk art lovers a chance to spend a fall day driving through the countryside to enjoy the oversized artwork.

