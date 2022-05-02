Ohio 128 between Hamilton and Ross remained closed after crash that caused downed lines

A portion Hamilton-Cleves Road (Ohio 128) remained closed Monday for repairs to utility poles and lines following a crash Saturday night, according to Hamilton and State of Ohio officials.
A vehicle hit a pole in the 1600 block Hamilton-Cleves in St. Clair Twp. shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. That caused damage to other poles and lines and a power outage to residents in Hamilton and surrounding areas.
“It was like a domino effect,” said Dalton Marcum, Hamilton systems engineer for the city’s department of infrastructure.
Power was rerouted to restore service to residents of Southern Hills, Carriage Hills, Oakwood, Elmwood, Hanover Street, South Second, Carver Place, Washington Street, South Front Street and New London Road areas, Marcum said. But the four poles remained damaged and dead lines on the ground.
He said power was restored by about 12:35 a.m. Sunday.
“We did some switching around to get power back on, while keeping the lines were the poles are down de- energized,” Marcum said. He added crews are now repairing the damage.
He said the crews are pushing to try to get the work done as quickly as possible, but he is not sure when all work will be complete.
