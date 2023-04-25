Officials ID man found dead during fire in Middletown garage

The call was made at 5:42 a.m. Monday by a passerby who saw flames. The structure was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived. One person living in the residence escaped without injury.

Capps is scheduled for autopsy this week at the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is not suspicious, Baughman said.

A man also suffered serious injuries in a garage fire Sunday on Orchard Street.

Firefighters were called to at residence in the 700 block of Orchard about 10:38 a.m. One of the residents was living in the garage. The fire extended into the attic of the residence.

The 60-year-old man is in intensive care in a Dayton hospital.