Officials ID man found dead during fire in Middletown garage

Updated 27 minutes ago

A 58-year-old man was found dead just outside the door of a Vannest Avenue garage that was engulfed in flames.

Ronald Capps died at the fire scene in the 3000 block of Vannest, according to Middletown Fire Capt. Frank Baughman, who is the department’s fire marshal.

Capps lived in the residence but spent a lot of time in the garage, firefighters were told.

Baughman said it appeared Capps may have been trying to extinguish the fire himself. A hose with water running was found.

“Mr. Capps was found outside the garage. Just outside of the door,” Baughman said. “It appears that he was trying to extinguish the fire. There was a garden house coming from the house going into the garage through the door.”

The call was made at 5:42 a.m. Monday by a passerby who saw flames. The structure was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived. One person living in the residence escaped without injury.

Capps is scheduled for autopsy this week at the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is not suspicious, Baughman said.

A man also suffered serious injuries in a garage fire Sunday on Orchard Street.

Firefighters were called to at residence in the 700 block of Orchard about 10:38 a.m. One of the residents was living in the garage. The fire extended into the attic of the residence.

The 60-year-old man is in intensive care in a Dayton hospital.

