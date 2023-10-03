Officials await test results in case of Fairfield robbery that involve teen’s death

It has been nearly a month since a Cincinnati teen was shot and killed in a busy Fairfield parking lot as part of an apparent armed robbery, and police remain tight-lipped about the investigation.

Cameron J. Duskin, 19, died of gunshot wounds on Sept. 7 after shots were fired and a car he was in crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway, according to the county coroner’s office and Fairfield Police. That address is a Goodwill store.

Four days after the homicide, police said the initial investigation determined that individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

All parties had been identified, and the investigation would be reviewed by Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, police said last month.

On Tuesday, Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said, “We continue to investigate to determine the facts and circumstances related to the death of Mr. Duskin. Once we have completed the investigation, we will review the case with the prosecutor’s office.”

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News his office has been in contact with Fairfield detectives, and they are awaiting test results.

“I have been consulted and there are some forensic tests that have been requested. We are waiting on those test results from BCI,” Gmoser said.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, police said. A female caller at a nearby drive thru called 911 reporting shots fired in the area of Dominos.

“I do believe the clip got emptied, but I am not sure,” the caller said. Police said the robbery did not involve any businesses or employees.

She told the dispatcher a man in a red hoodie ran across the drive thru.

“I thought it was creepy so I walked out, and he said ‘they just tried to rob me’ and he started firing a gun,” the caller said.

A male told the dispatcher he saw two vehicles, one of which crashed, and another fleeing from the parking lot near Dominos.