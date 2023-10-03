Officials await test results in case of Fairfield robbery that involve teen’s death

News
By
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

It has been nearly a month since a Cincinnati teen was shot and killed in a busy Fairfield parking lot as part of an apparent armed robbery, and police remain tight-lipped about the investigation.

Cameron J. Duskin, 19, died of gunshot wounds on Sept. 7 after shots were fired and a car he was in crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway, according to the county coroner’s office and Fairfield Police. That address is a Goodwill store.

ExploreFairfield homicide victim is teen from Cincinnati

Four days after the homicide, police said the initial investigation determined that individuals exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

All parties had been identified, and the investigation would be reviewed by Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, police said last month.

On Tuesday, Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard said, “We continue to investigate to determine the facts and circumstances related to the death of Mr. Duskin. Once we have completed the investigation, we will review the case with the prosecutor’s office.”

Explore23-minute police pursuit through multiple Butler County cities ends with suspect found at gas station

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News his office has been in contact with Fairfield detectives, and they are awaiting test results.

“I have been consulted and there are some forensic tests that have been requested. We are waiting on those test results from BCI,” Gmoser said.

At about 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and armed robbery in the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive, police said. A female caller at a nearby drive thru called 911 reporting shots fired in the area of Dominos.

“I do believe the clip got emptied, but I am not sure,” the caller said. Police said the robbery did not involve any businesses or employees.

She told the dispatcher a man in a red hoodie ran across the drive thru.

“I thought it was creepy so I walked out, and he said ‘they just tried to rob me’ and he started firing a gun,” the caller said.

A male told the dispatcher he saw two vehicles, one of which crashed, and another fleeing from the parking lot near Dominos.

ExploreHamilton man charged in girlfriend’s death fails to hire 5th attorney, so one appointed
In Other News
1
Miami University’s Project Dragonfly turns 20, sees students advance...
2
It’s Manufacturing Week: 240 local students will tour eight companies...
3
Traffic signals throughout Butler County to get $1M in technology...
4
Lakota Schools board member Darbi Boddy attends meeting despite...
5
82 Hamilton tobacco retailers are licensed 6 months into new program

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top