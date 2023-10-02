23-minute police pursuit through multiple Butler County cities ends with suspect found at gas station

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after a 23-minute chase Sunday starting in West Chester Twp. ended with a wrecked vehicle in Middletown and then a manhunt on-foot, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Lee Long, 31, is charged with several felonies, including felonious assault, failure to stop for a signal of a police officer, a misdemeanor drug charge and a warrant from Warren County. This followed the pursuit that began with a traffic stop about 11:15 a.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in lieu of a $110,000 bond.

A deputy observed Long on southbound Interstate 75 in a red convertible traveling “well under” the speed limit and unable to stay in a lane of travel, the report states. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Long complied, giving the deputy identification, but no proof of insurance.

When the deputy ran the driver’slicense, it turned up multiple warrants for Long in Warren County and Fairfield for felony drug possession.

When asked to step out of the car, Long put the car drive and fled, taking the south exit onto Cincinnati-Dayton Road with the deputy in pursuit, deputies said.

Long fled did not sop for traffic lights and, according to the deputy, slowed to 30 mph at times to “brake check” the cruiser.

The chase continued on to Tylersville Road, then back on to northbound I-75, continuing toward Middletown with another BCSO cruiser joining the pursuit.

According to deputies, Long attempted to ram a cruiser, then exited onto Ohio 122. The pursuit, with Middletown police and the Ohio Highway patrol cruisers joining, ran through portions of Middletown’s East End, including Towne Boulevard, South Dixie Highway, Bavarian Street, Arcadia Drive, Rosedale Road and Marshall Road and Moore Drive.

Officers attempted a rolling roadblock, but Long traveled through a business lot at 4701 Central Ave, continuing until he reached South Dixie. Long made a right-hand turn onto Dixie and began to travel south, approaching the intersection of Pendleton Circle.

Deputies attempted to deploy Stop Sticks, but Long avoided them by turning into oncoming traffic, according to the report. Long eventually turned onto Boylston Street, circled through the neighborhood, turned back onto Ohio 122 traveling the wrong way, then back onto South Dixie Highway, traveling north, according to the report.

Long jumped from the car while it was still in drive when it was blocked by a chain at a business in the 3700 block of South Dixie Highway.

Deputies using a drone and a K-9 unit searched for several hours, but did not find the suspect.

He was eventually located Sunday night in the back seat of a vehicle covered with a pile of clothes at a gas station at 1090 Millville Ave. in Hamilton, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.

Hypodermic syringes were located in the vehicle, according to deputies.

Long is housed in the Butler County Jail. He was video-arraigned Monday, where bond was set.