‘Off the Rails After Hours’ party in Cincinnati to be themed for ’90s and is for those 21+ only

CINCINNATI — It’s time to grab your Tamagotchi, obsess over Jonathan Taylor Thomas and party like it’s the 1990s: The Cincinnati Museum Center is flashing back to the time of JNCO jeans and over-tweezed eyebrows for its upcoming event series.

Off the Rails After Hours is a new event series for those 21 and older.

The museum is asking guests to relive their ’90s childhoods with its first event of the series, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 12 in celebration of the museum’s 25th anniversary.

The party will take place from 7-10 p.m. as attendees take a trip down memory lane while exploring The Children’s Museum.

There will also be ‘90s karaoke and a DJ spinning hits in the Corbett Theater — the perfect time to belt out Hanson’s “MMMBop,” Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” or even Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.”

For those wanting to flash back in time even more, guests will be able to make slime and friendship bracelets in the museum’s KidSPACE.

Throughout the event, there will also be themed food (we’re hoping for Dunkaroos, obviously) and drinks, as well as a cash bar.

Tickets for Off the Rails: ‘90s Edition are on sale now at cincymuseum.org/off-the-rails. Presale tickets are $15 for CMC members and $20 for non-members. Walk-up tickets the night of are $25 for CMC members and $30 for non-members.

After the ’90s-themed celebration, Off the Rails will also host themed parties next year on Feb. 8, May 9, Aug. 8 and Oct. 10.