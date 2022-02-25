Not so fast: Drivers ticketed in New Miami want $3.4M lawsuit reconsidered

If you thought the New Miami speed camera case that has dragged on for eight years was over, it may not be. The attorneys for about 33,000 have asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider ending the $3.4 million lawsuit.
The motion to reconsider was filed Friday morning.
“This case remains a valid “case or controversy” and the same factors that led this Court to originally accept jurisdiction remain. In the absence of a decision on the merits by this Court, municipalities will be free to design bare-bones administrative-hearing schemes that, like here, prevent citizens from meaningfully testing the evidence against them,” the motion reads. “Erroneous lower-court decisions will be left standing, a misapprehension about the meaning of this Court’s precedent reflected in those decisions will persist, and the due-process rights of Ohio citizens will be unfairly abridged.”
The crux of the case was whether the village’s now defunct, unmanned speed camera program offered speeders due process, or whether it was unconstitutional and therefore about $3.4 million — including interest — should be repaid to about 33,000 drivers who were ticketed.
New Miami’s outside counsel James Englert said “this is a last gasp” and new punitive legislation has settled the matter.
“Many of the justices in oral argument were very interested in the effect on this case that HB 62 had, where the legislature sent all civil traffic violations to the municipal court,” Englert told the Journal-News. “That bill makes this case a one-off. Appellees have presented nothing new here to change the minds of those justices.”
The high court heard oral arguments last month and some justices asked whether they shouldn’t have taken the case at all. Last week the high court decided on a 4 to 3 vote they shouldn’t have.
The village has spent $468,538 fighting this case since 2013, but the village hasn’t received invoices for January or February yet. The litigation has taken three visits to the 12th District and two visits to the Supreme Court, where jurisdiction was denied. New Miami challenged the lower court’s rulings on class action status twice and a sovereign immunity issue. Until Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster issued his final judgment, the village could not appeal the entire case.
