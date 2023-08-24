Northwestern schools accepting donations for families after bus crash

Northwestern Local Schools will accept donations for the people affected by a school bus crash on Tuesday in which one student died and dozens were injured.

According to the district’s Facebook, donations can go to treasurer Jenna Ashbaugh, who can be reached at ashbaughj@nwschools.org. Ashbaugh will coordinate delivery of food, supplies, gift cards and other donations.

“Thank you so much for your support! I encourage you keep loving on each other, it is doing so much good,” the district posted. “We can feel the love here at the school. I am sure others in the community can feel it too. We have received support from all over the county, the state and the nation.”

Student Aiden Clark was killed in the crash.

Around 8:14 a.m., a 2010 Honda Odyssey in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station, northwest of Springfield in Clark County went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the minivan by driving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles still collided and the bus flipped on its top.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield.

The Northwestern Local Schools bus had 52 students and one driver aboard at the time of the crash. The driver did not sustain serious injuries.

Northwestern Schools closed to students Wednesday and Thursday, and the district made counselors available to staff and students. Classes are expected to resume Friday.