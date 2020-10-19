Norman Hayes, longtime educator and community leader in Middletown, dies at 85

He served as interim president of the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 years as executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation, where he established a large system of scholarships for Middletown area youth.

Hayes was also an active member of many boards, including the Middletown Area YMCA, Middletown Area United Way, Middletown Job Opportunities, Middletown Symphony, Arts in Middletown, Middletown Chamber of Commerce, American Savings Bank, Middletown Community Foundation, Miami University Middletown, Monroe Historical Society and Warren County Literacy.

He and his wife Pat often chaired community events such as AIM Gala, Charity Ball Committees, Middletown Bicentennial McGuire Sister Concert and Abilities First 40th Anniversary.

At his request, there will be no funeral service.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Norman and Pat Hayes Scholarship Fund at the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042; to the Norman and Pat Hayes Education Endowment Fund at the Atrium Medical Center Foundation, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown, OH 45005 or to DayCity Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458.