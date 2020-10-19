Norman Hayes, longtime educator and community leader in Middletown, dies at 85

Norman M. Hayes, a former Middletown school superintendent and community leader, died Wednesday. He was 85.
Hayes, who was born in Frankfort, Ind., spent 31 years with the former Middletown/Monroe Consolidated Schools. He started as a teacher at Lemon-Monroe High School, then progressed through administrative positions in the district and eventually retired as superintendent of Middletown City Schools.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and Master’sdegrees from Miami University and Xavier University, and he was an advanced graduate student at Ohio State University and Columbia University.
In 1986, he was among 20 superintendents from Ohio selected to visit and study China’s educational system. Always interested in history and realizing a need, in 1987 he wrote “A Brief History of the Middletown City School District” covering the years 1800 to 1987.
After retiring as Middletown’s superintendent, Hayes continued teaching as a adjunct professor at Miami University and Wright State University. In addition, Hayes volunteered for 12 years as an instructor at the Lebanon Correctional Institution.
He served as interim president of the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 years as executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation, where he established a large system of scholarships for Middletown area youth.
Hayes was also an active member of many boards, including the Middletown Area YMCA, Middletown Area United Way, Middletown Job Opportunities, Middletown Symphony, Arts in Middletown, Middletown Chamber of Commerce, American Savings Bank, Middletown Community Foundation, Miami University Middletown, Monroe Historical Society and Warren County Literacy.
He and his wife Pat often chaired community events such as AIM Gala, Charity Ball Committees, Middletown Bicentennial McGuire Sister Concert and Abilities First 40th Anniversary.
At his request, there will be no funeral service.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Norman and Pat Hayes Scholarship Fund at the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042; to the Norman and Pat Hayes Education Endowment Fund at the Atrium Medical Center Foundation, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown, OH 45005 or to DayCity Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458.