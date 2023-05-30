No injuries in fire on Southern Hills Boulevard in Hamilton

A detached shed in the 1100 block of Southern Hills Boulevard was a total loss as fire consumed it Monday, according to the Hamilton fire chief.
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were dispatched to the Southern Hills home for a report of a garage on fire. It appears the fire originated in the shed next to a garage attached to the residence.
Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the attached garage received minor damage, and there were “no injuries to firefighters or residents” as the fire was contained to the garage.
No other details were released.
