BreakingNews
Two-alarm fire reported in Turtlecreek Twp.
X

No injuries in fire on Southern Hills Boulevard in Hamilton

News
By , Staff
42 minutes ago
Detached shed is a total loss, but garage damage is minor, Hamilton fire cheif said.

A detached shed in the 1100 block of Southern Hills Boulevard was a total loss as fire consumed it Monday, according to the Hamilton fire chief.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were dispatched to the Southern Hills home for a report of a garage on fire. It appears the fire originated in the shed next to a garage attached to the residence.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the attached garage received minor damage, and there were “no injuries to firefighters or residents” as the fire was contained to the garage.

No other details were released.

In Other News
1
New homes ready for residents near Liberty Center
2
Plenty of openings in Middletown golf championships at Brown’s Run
3
Area vets getting millions in aid following PACT Act passage
4
3 shot outside bar in Springdale, police say
5
Middletown’s farmers market, family movie nights kick off soon

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top