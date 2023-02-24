No charges: Lakota West teacher no longer under police investigation

WEST CHESTER TWP. — A Lakota special needs teacher accused of allegedly slapping a student is no longer the focus of a police investigation and will face no charges, officials with West Chester Police said Friday.
And the police investigation into an allegation against Kristen Snyder, an intervention specialist with Lakota West High School, is over, they said.
“The investigation is now closed by West Chester Township Police and no charges were filed,” said Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for the township.
In a Wednesday message to school families, Lakota West Principal Ben Brown announced Snyder would be ordered on paid leave in the wake of the allegation as both local police and Lakota investigated.
Lakota School officials said another Lakota employee made the allegation against Snyder on Feb. 14.
On Thursday Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools, said: “We take every allegation seriously and investigate them fully.”
“Administrators from Lakota West and the district launched an immediate investigation into this matter. Mrs. Snyder was officially placed on (paid) leave on Tuesday, Feb. 21, which would have been her first day back to work following the alleged incident,” said Fuller.
Fuller said Friday the district’s investigation, which is separate from the police action, remains on-going.
“We will continue with our own internal investigation into this matter, which follows Lakota’s protocol,” said Fuller.
