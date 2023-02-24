No charges: Lakota West teacher no longer under police investigation

On Thursday Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for Lakota Schools, said: “We take every allegation seriously and investigate them fully.”

“Administrators from Lakota West and the district launched an immediate investigation into this matter. Mrs. Snyder was officially placed on (paid) leave on Tuesday, Feb. 21, which would have been her first day back to work following the alleged incident,” said Fuller.

Fuller said Friday the district’s investigation, which is separate from the police action, remains on-going.

“We will continue with our own internal investigation into this matter, which follows Lakota’s protocol,” said Fuller.