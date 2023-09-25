Keith Urban to headline next year’s Voices of America country music fest

BUTLER COUNTY — The 2023 Voices of America festival in West Chester Twp. was a giant success, and that’s drawn a major headliner for 2024: Country music superstar Keith Urban.

Organizers have already put tickets for next year’s event on sale. It has been reduced from the inaugural 4-day festival to three days, and it’s on the calendar for Aug. 9-11, 2024.

There are multiple other headliners still to be announced. The event will feature at least 30 more country artists, according to the VOA festival website.

Event organizer Tyler Wogenstahl said in an August interview with the Journal-News that the 2023 VOA Fest drew an estimated 60,000 people to the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting grounds in the township.

The headliners this year were Alabama, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.

West Chester Twp. Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News there were no traffic issues despite the huge influx of people, and fester-goers behaved themselves. There was only one arrest for drunkenness after the event. He said all the pre-planning for the festival — the largest event by far the township has ever hosted — was key.

“The execution of the plan went super smooth,” Herzog said. “I definitely want to thank the citizens that did attend, the behavior was exceptional and the problems were minimal. I’m very thankful for all those that attended and how they acted and behaved.”

Staff Writer Denise Callahan contributed to this report.