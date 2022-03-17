Next up for Fitton Family Fridays: Cincinnati ballet to perform ‘Aesop’s Fables’

“The epicenter of it is the family. Families are coming in. Mom and dad can come with the kids, but you also see grandma and grandpa, uncles and aunts, or cousins coming together. It’s an opportunity to come and see live theater,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

“To be able to come and experience that together is important and very informative, particularly for children growing up, that they have exposure to the arts, of different art forms, and if nothing else, to see what they like. Maybe they prefer ballet, maybe like singing. Maybe they like musicals better than dramas. Maybe they enjoy seeing live musicians, he said. “That is all a part of growing up and finding out what’s to our taste, what we’re interested in. It’s not always about all of these kids wanting to be involved in the arts, but we always want them to be patrons.”

Kid’s can grow up not only to be patrons, but board members, donors and other significant contributors. They might also choose to be artists, actors, musicians, dancers or scientists.

Due to health and safety of guests, there will be complimentary takeaway snacks and treats available to all patrons after each performance. Patrons may also stop in the galleries to see the exhibitions on view before the performance.

How to go

What: Fitton Family Fridays: “Aesop’s Fables” featuring Cincinnati Ballet’s Otto M. Buddig Academy with 15 to 20 dancers

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $5 for members; $7 for non-members

More Info.: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110