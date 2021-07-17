New sidewalk art work around Butler County only visible during rain or other wetness

That includes rain or carried water, such as bottled drinking water. Blue circular decals at various locations point out the sidewalk area featuring the artwork.

“The Butler County Visitors Bureau is always looking for unique and interesting experiences to enhance Butler County as a destination. The Just Add Water project was a perfect fit as it creates a new reason for people to visit, encourages them to explore many areas throughout the county, and offers fun way to get outdoors,” said Kocher.

“We’ve had a great reaction. People are really surprised when they see the artwork appear. It’s so unexpected, it really delights people.”

Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton, said watching pedestrians discover the usually hidden artwork has been fun.

“They bring out such joy and it’s another example of the visitors bureau doing something new and dramatic here in the county,” said MacKenzie-Thurley, whose arts center has one of the sidewalk murals nearby.

For more information on the project and locations of seven other sidewalk paintings, see the Butler County Visitors Bureau website.