New restaurant to open at Hamilton’s The Marcum in late January

With the Cajun fries, “a thing that’s nice about our place is it’s air-fried, so it feels fresher when you eat it,” Coomer said. “Sometimes when you eat deep-fried, you just get that greasy feel in your belly.”

The Journal-News in November reported plans to build a Raising Cane’s chicken restaurant in the 1400 block of Main Street, next to Bob Evans, also with plans to open in 2021.

At Chick’nCone, drywall work was being finished last week and the sprinkler system was rerouted. This week, painting should happen, with tiles and floors done soon. Appliances will follow. Coomer said he probably won’t have a liquor license when he opens because state liquor officials are a couple months behind in processing them.

Coomer signed onto the franchise but didn’t yet have a location, in February, with hopes of opening in September. But the coronavirus delayed things, including subcontractors who had the virus.

“It’s a pretty new franchise,” he said. “Florida didn’t have any two years ago, now Florida is getting up to five locations. It’s a fresh new company.”

Also, he’s working with Nestle on desserts that will be offered. He’s also planning to open other locations with a business partner. Crystal Coomer will be an acting manager at the Hamilton restaurant.

As a West Side coach, he expects to sponsor some teams, and perhaps offer Little League nights at the Hamilton location.