New restaurant coming to former Steak ‘n Shake space in Hamilton

Panda Express plans to open one of its fast-casual restaurants on the site of the former Steak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1485 Main St. in Hamilton.
“I think it’s great,” Council Member Michael Ryan said of the fact Panda Express and others have plans to open, along with several that recently have. “It’s a sign that Hamilton is continuing redevelopment in all areas, and the businesses have faith in our city, and they see the progress that we’re making. And they want to be a part of all the great things that are happening in town.”
Spokespeople for Panda Express were not available for comment about their timeline for the restaurant.
The first Panda Express opened in 1983, in Glendale, Calif., and the company’s “fast-casual” Chinese restaurants now extend from coast to coast and internationally.
Panda Express has several locations in the region, including at Tylersville and Cox roads, Colerain Avenue, Mason Montgomery Road and at the University of Cincinnati campus.
“From our world famous Orange Chicken to our health-minded Wok Smart selections, Panda Express defines American Chinese cuisine with bold flavors and fresh ingredients. Freshly prepared. Every day,” according to the company’s website.
The company in recent years has been working to remove animal products from some favorite dishes, and also offers plant-based dishes.