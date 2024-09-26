New QuikTrip gas station coming to Hamilton

The only two QuikTrips operating in Ohio are in Dayton and Clermont County. The Dayton location opened three months ago on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard across from the University of Dayton arena. The Clermont County location is in New Richmond.

There’s a QuikTrip under construction on Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp., and is expected to open in fall 2025. Fairfield is expected to that location open in 2026.

Hamilton Planning Commission recommended the plans with several conditions and a pair of contingencies of approvals from the city’s engineering department and the municipal arborist. The contingent issues were met and City Council concurred with the recommendation, and QuikTrip Corporation can proceed with the permitting process, said Planning Director Lauren Nelson.

Of the recommendations, they requested the fueling canopy in front of the property. They also had three related to the landscape plan due to underground utilities within an easement.

One was related to the level of transparency of the building’s windows, Nelson said.

“QuikTrip worked very closely with staff on that one, and the variance request was really because of the layout of the interior store, and based on storage and certain areas where it was not appropriate to have the transparent window,” she said.

The plans call for the demolition of the existing structure and to build a new 4,996-square-foot convenience store with fuel sales, employing 20 to 30 people. There will be seven double-sided fuel dispensers and the site will have 50 parking spaces. A sidewalk connection will be located off Ohio 4, and the existing abandoned pole sign will be replaced with a monument sign.

There are three entrances and exits to and from the property, two of which are on Hancock Avenue. The entrance and exit on Hancock Avenue nearest High Street, which transitions into Ohio 129, will have a right-in, right-out-only entrance and exit.

The CVS Pharmacy at 1115 High St. closed in August 2022 after the company announced plans to reduce the number of stores. Since its closure, the store has been vacant except for being a pop-up location for the seasonal Spirit Halloween retail location.