New owner of Ameristop in Hamilton is making big changes to store

Patel said he runs other stores, Action Corner Drive-Thru on Germantown Road and Roosevelt Smoke and Vape on Roosevelt Boulevard, both in Middletown. He also operates the Germantown Sunoco on East Market Street in Germantown.

What attracted him to the area was another project he’s involved in, he said. He’s part of the franchise ownership of Teriyaki Madness set to go in Fairfield Twp.

Patel said this Ameristop will be a place where people can also hang out. Eventually, they’ll have sports betting at the store, and once their liquor license is approved, they’ll be able to have a beer on-site. Very soon, Patel said, they’ll have pizza and soft-serve ice cream available.

Right now, Ameristop has local beers, such as 50W and Third Eye Brewing, as well as an expanded selection. Patel is also bringing in more expensive wines, including a French wine that’s around $50, acknowledging that “it’s a risk” for higher-end items at a convenience store.

“But it’s a risk to go into business,” he said.

The goal for Patel is not only to be a one-stop shop for the community but a destination for locals and visitors to the city, which is not typical for a convenience store.

And that’s what Patel wants.

“We treat people like family,” he said. “We try to get to know everyone’s name, so everyone feels welcome.”

While the store has changed a lot since he took over ownership in January, and it will continue to be transformed, he said.

Ameristop Food Mart at 1039 Eaton Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and is close to Flub’s and Gina’s Italian Kitchen and Tavern.