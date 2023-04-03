New Kroger Marketplace in West Chester finally official: Activity center deal closes

After three long years and many machinations West Chester Twp. officials have finally closed on a $1.9 million sale of the old Activity Center on Cox Road to Kroger for a giant new Marketplace.
The closing took place this morning. Township Director of public information and engagement Barb Wilson told the Journal-News the deal was “signed, sealed and delivered.”
The trustees agreed for a second time to sell the old Activity Center to the giant grocer in December 2022 for nearly $2 million, after on-again-off-again negotiations since 2019.
Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton division, wouldn’t give any details about the project, but said, “We can confirm that Kroger has closed on the purchase of the West Chester Township property today. We look forward to bringing a fresh and friendly customer experience to the West Chester Township area.”
Kroger hasn’t shared details about the development plan since they first offered to buy the Activity Center. The early plan submitted in July 2019 said the redeveloped site would include a Kroger fuel center and 15,000 to 25,000 square feet of new retail spaces for “existing and new to market retail, service and restaurant operators.” The new Kroger would employ about 310 associates, according to the proposal.
When asked about the plans after the trustees approved the offer in December Ryan Ertel, who has been brokering the deal for Kroger and their landlord Regency Centers, said “there could be some modifications, a lot of time has obviously passed, those are some things we’ll need to be looking at over the next several weeks.”
