New homes ready for residents near Liberty Center

Fischer officials said the townhomes, which average about 3,000 square feet with prices starting at $500,000, “offers new luxury townhome designs with three levels of living, gracious outdoor spaces and ample personalization options along with easy access to premier shopping, dining, entertainment and fitness options.”

“Fischer Homes is excited to show the public all that this area has to offer, and we’d like to invite everyone to come out to see for themselves the attractive combination of luxury living and convenience that Towns of Wetherington has to offer,” Johnson said at the opening ceremony.

The new residential community is the latest in a series of fast-track business and housing developments along the two townships’ border.

Late 2022 saw the opening of Butler County’s only Costco store — located about a half-mile east on Liberty Way from the Towns of Wetherington — and the new store is the anchor business for the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Pointe project now under construction.

All the developments are close to the Liberty Way and Interstate 75 interchange, a key portion of the I-75 growth corridor running from the northern Greater Cincinnati area to southern portions of Greater Dayton.

Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance, said the new residential community by Fischer Homes is a key addition to the rapidly expanding local economy, providing pedestrian access to many close-by options.

“The Towns of Wetherington offers their residence easy access to an array of shopping, dining and recreation,” said Hinson.

“And walkability is an amenity that is favored by both young professionals and baby boomers alike, and Liberty Way bordering our vibrant communities of West Chester and Liberty Townships, offers residences that experience. Being close to your customer is a competitive advantage and helps support our local businesses.”