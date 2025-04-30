New Hamilton ramen, sushi restaurant is sixth for couple

The restaurant is the second Megumi location and sixth overall for owners Eric Budiasa and Rona Simarmata, who have other restaurants in Ohio, including London, Ashland, Medina, Niles and Troy.

Megumi had a soft opening on Monday, and its grand opening was Wednesday, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The married couple said they want to spread out throughout the state, and Simarmata said they “want to serve the community.”

Credit: Journal News

And it’s not just food, though they will serve Japanese fare like ramen, sushi and hibachi, and some Korean dishes.

The restaurant is part of the Hamilton Riverfront development at the corner of Main Street and North B Street, where John and Susan Stretch converted the second and third floors into luxury apartments.

Budiasa said they love to support the community and giving back, including to the schools and first responder causes. They even will have free meals for military veterans on Veterans Day.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said the transformation of the space that had been a few restaurants, including The River Bank Cafe, J Austin’s Riverbank Cafe and Roll On In. French Toast Heaven considered expanding into the space last year, but that deal fell apart.

“What a transformation of this place,” said Bates of the bright green walls and Japanese-inspired decor. “We are really excited to have the food, and wait until you see the inside of this place. It’s stunning.”

Budiasa and Simarmata said anyone trying their food for the first time should start with the hibachi chicken or steak.

“If someone is scared to try the sushi, we have a lot of options,” Budiasa said, including deep-fried. “We try to make it simple, more Americanized also, rather than traditional.”

But they have fresh fish for traditional sushi, “for people who really love sushi,” Simarmata said. “And it’s not very expensive, so everybody can enjoy the quality of the food.”

Megumi Ramen Sushi Grill

Location: 102 Main St., Hamilton

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily

Contact: 513-330-6931