New family-owned coffee shop coming to Hamilton

“We’ll have a walk-up window, too, so people can park and walk up and get a coffee, and we’ll hopefully have some outdoor seating, for the nicer months,” Amy Hepburn said.

She said she thinks there will be good cooperation between her coffee shop and The Fringe Coffee House across the way, which employs only ex-felons.

“We’re family-owned, just like they are,” she said.

Biggby as a company works to have people leave in a better mood than when they arrived, she said. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including coffees, teas and smoothies, Red Bull drinks. It also offers “Bragel” breakfast sandwiches, such as sausage-egg-and-cheese or turkey-and-havarti-cheese.

“We have a ton of options with fun names,” she said. “Some of the drinks are called Teddy Bear, Sugar Bear. We’re known for our customer service and being happy, friendly and kind. We want to be involved in the community as much as we can.”

Amy Hepburn had been a teacher 18 years in Milford, teaching second grade, and resigned to own a franchise. Dustin Hepburn is in real estate.

People interested in working at the location can fill out applications at biggby.com and indicate the Hamilton location.

“We exist to love all people,” Dustin Hepburn said.

“Yes,” Amy Hepburn added. “One of our other mottoes is we exist to love all people. That’s kind-of a good one, especially these days. ... We’re there to love ’em and give them a good cup of coffee.”