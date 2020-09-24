New details: Police say UD student from Cincinnati was killed after fall from truck, not hit-and-run

According to a release, police said that they found Michael Currin left UD campus on foot to pick up a pizza, and on the way, he accepted a ride from the driver of a pickup truck, taking a seat in the bed of the truck.

Police said that about a mile into that drive, Currin, a Moeller High School graduate and standout basketball player there, somehow fell out of the moving truck and onto the road, which caused his fatal injuries.