New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases reported in Butler County?

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County have continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 500 cases each.
That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report.
Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 81% of the cases in the county, which totaled 7,998 as of the newest report. There have been 115 deaths in Butler County.
A look at these numbers:
Miami students: 2,363 cases, up 6.4% from the previous week.
45011: 1,120 cases, up 7.1% from the previous week
45014: 1,026 cases, up 7.6% from the previous week
45044: 926 cases, up 7.4% from the previous week
45013: 806 cases, up 11.6% from the previous week
45069: 718 cases, up 10% from the previous week