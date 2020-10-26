X

New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases reported in Butler County?

Miami University screened and tested students on their return to move into campus housing on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

News | 19 minutes ago
By Staff Report

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County have continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 500 cases each.

That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report.

Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 81% of the cases in the county, which totaled 7,998 as of the newest report. There have been 115 deaths in Butler County.

A look at these numbers:

Miami students: 2,363 cases, up 6.4% from the previous week.

45011: 1,120 cases, up 7.1% from the previous week

45014: 1,026 cases, up 7.6% from the previous week

45044: 926 cases, up 7.4% from the previous week

45013: 806 cases, up 11.6% from the previous week

45069: 718 cases, up 10% from the previous week

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.