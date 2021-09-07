New Dairy Queen opens today in Oxford, the ‘perfect city’ for owners’ second Butler County location

“Bringing Dairy Queen back to Oxford was an easy decision for us,” Huelsman said. “It is important for us to renew and continue the legacy of DQ in Oxford and bring the brand’s joy back to the community.”

As multi-unit operators, Cheshire operates five other DQ locations around Somerset, Ky., while together, they own the Kyles Station DQ Grill & Chill and the new Oxford location.

At the Oxford location, a 3,000-square-foot building with a drive-through, Huelsman will handle operations and Cheshire will manage the administrative duties.

The Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

HOW TO GO

NAME: DQ Grill & Chill

ADDRESS: 5046 College Corner Pike

HOURS: 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday

PHONE NUMBER: 513-255-9469