New Dairy Queen opens today in Oxford, the ‘perfect city’ for owners’ second Butler County location

Saying Oxford is the “perfect city” for a Dairy Queen location, two multi-unit franchisees are opening their second location together in the home of Miami University.
Dan Cheshire and Brad Huelsman are bringing DQ Grill & Chill to Oxford and will open a location today at 5046 College Corner Pike.
Huelsman, a 1991 Lakota High School graduate, said Dairy Queen in growing rapidly in Ohio and he wanted to be a part of that expansion.
“Everyone is happy at DQ,” he said. “We have such a great brand with quality food and good crew members.”
He and Cheshire thought Oxford was the “perfect city” to open a Dairy Queen since the community was already familiar with the brand.
“Bringing Dairy Queen back to Oxford was an easy decision for us,” Huelsman said. “It is important for us to renew and continue the legacy of DQ in Oxford and bring the brand’s joy back to the community.”
As multi-unit operators, Cheshire operates five other DQ locations around Somerset, Ky., while together, they own the Kyles Station DQ Grill & Chill and the new Oxford location.
At the Oxford location, a 3,000-square-foot building with a drive-through, Huelsman will handle operations and Cheshire will manage the administrative duties.
The Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.
HOW TO GO
NAME: DQ Grill & Chill
ADDRESS: 5046 College Corner Pike
HOURS: 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday
PHONE NUMBER: 513-255-9469