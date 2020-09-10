New contract means Fairfield government buildings will be powered by green energy: How it works

“It allows the city to stretch its dollar further,” said Sackenheim. “If we’re going to realize savings of $50,000 a year across the city ... we’re going to be able to use those tax revenues for something else, like capital improvements, for instance.”

The city’s switch from Dynergy to IGS Energy is not unlike what residents can do, said Fairfield City Council member Terry Senger, who called the new contract “very competitive.” He said city residents occasionally receive mailers from electric suppliers, and “you can always find a better deal if you look for it, or you answer those inquiries.”

“Duke is the carrier for the power, but the power that actually comes through the lines is from one of these vendors,” said Senger. “This is a really good deal for the city.”

The contract is via a master supply agreement with IGS Energy through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council. The city will pay $0.0406 per kWh. It now pays $0.044 per kWh with Dynergy. Sackenheim said the agreement also avoids potential energy market fluctuations.