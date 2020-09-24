New Butler County teen center opens after delay as remote learning option

A new teen center that opened late last month in Oxford, which was delayed by coronavirus precautions, is giving students a place to assist in remote learning as well as a place to spend time after school activities end.
With the Talawanda school year starting online, the Oxford Parks and Recreation Department started “School by the Pool” as a combination child care program and place to attend virtual classes. It is located in the loft area overlooking the gym at the TRI Community center.
“We are envisioning (School by the Pool) as a place for parents to get child care and have them do their school work,” OPRD Director Casey Wooddell said. “The program is designed for child care and school work so working parents do not have to work all day and then go home to help the kids for three or four hours with their school work.”
The program is held in the conference room at the Oxford Aquatic Center in the Community Park and accommodates 10 students a day with a six-foot table for each student for distancing and facial coverings are worn. Jennifer Jones, a licensed educator on furlough from the Talawanda School District, runs the program for the entirety of the day offering help with school work as well as providing activities for the students during the breaks.
The idea of a teen center has been considered for a long time and finally came together early this year. There are video games available, a study table and an air hockey table as well as an indoor foam basketball game.
The grand opening was planned for March 16, but it was delayed because of coronavirus precautions.
“The teen center was on the backburner for awhile but it is open,” Wooddell said. “Teens can drop in and use the facility.”
It does require an annual membership to the TRI but that is only $6 per year and allows access to the gym as well. The weight room is available to those 14 and older.
Wooddell said use of the new teen center has been light but that is probably due to the delayed opening.
“We want to make sure everyone of that age group knows it’s here,” he said. “It is nice to finally get it open and have it available to give kids something to do. I imagine as the weather gets colder, we will see more in there.”
He noted the teen center was opened with help from grants from the Oxford Rotary Club, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital/TriHealth, the Oxford Community Foundation and Butler Rural Electric Cooperative.
While the teen center is open and expected to be used for a long time, Wooddell said School by the Pool will likely have a limited life.
“It will last at least through the first quarter (of the school year) and we will evaluate based on what Talawanda does,” he said. “If the school opts to stay virtual, we will have to assess because the room needs to be winterized. The restrooms are not set for cold weather.”
Cost for the School by the Pool program is $150 per week.