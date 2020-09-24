New Butler County teen center opens after delay as remote learning option

The grand opening was planned for March 16, but it was delayed because of coronavirus precautions.

“The teen center was on the backburner for awhile but it is open,” Wooddell said. “Teens can drop in and use the facility.”

It does require an annual membership to the TRI but that is only $6 per year and allows access to the gym as well. The weight room is available to those 14 and older.

Wooddell said use of the new teen center has been light but that is probably due to the delayed opening.

“We want to make sure everyone of that age group knows it’s here,” he said. “It is nice to finally get it open and have it available to give kids something to do. I imagine as the weather gets colder, we will see more in there.”

He noted the teen center was opened with help from grants from the Oxford Rotary Club, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital/TriHealth, the Oxford Community Foundation and Butler Rural Electric Cooperative.

While the teen center is open and expected to be used for a long time, Wooddell said School by the Pool will likely have a limited life.

“It will last at least through the first quarter (of the school year) and we will evaluate based on what Talawanda does,” he said. “If the school opts to stay virtual, we will have to assess because the room needs to be winterized. The restrooms are not set for cold weather.”

Cost for the School by the Pool program is $150 per week.