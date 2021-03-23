New bridge continues progress on Hamilton’s Beltline biking and hiking trail

It arrived in two sections, each half the bridge’s total length, “and even at that, it was quite lengthy, quite heavy,” Messer said

The project’s Phase I is about a half-mile-long piece between Cleveland and Eaton avenues.

Ultimately, the path is to be a 2.96-mile asphalt strip that will extend in a large curve from the former Champion Paper mill and the Great Miami River to near Millville Avenue. There are hopes it can be extended even beyond that.

The city also has received grant money for future phases.