New bakery and cake-decorating shop opens Friday in former Hamilton coffee shop

Luke’s Custom Cakes hadn’t officially opened Tuesday, but already was stirring up excitement among people walking along High Street, who stepped inside to finally see the new bakery and cake-decorating shop.
“It’s been pretty crazy-busy in here,” said Luke Heizer, who had been designing and selling elaborately decorated confections out of his Trenton home since age 12. Now 22, he and six of his nine employees were baking and embellishing cakes and cupcakes, and preparing for their official Friday opening.
“We weren’t going to do a soft opening, but then I thought it would be a good idea to work through some of the kinks and stuff like that, Heizer said. “It’s definitely been busier than I anticipated, but it’s definitely a good thing to get some customers in here and get them excited for Friday.”
Heizer was baking and decorating, while other employees were answering phones and talking with walk-in customers who were choosing from assortments of cookies, cupcakes, fresh brownies and cake slices.
Due to customer demand, he’s planning to soon offer coffee to go with the baked delicacies, because, “Every single person I feel like has asked, ‘Do you offer coffee?’ Not yet; we absolutely want to.”
Although his storefront is new, in the former High Street location of True West Coffee (True West’s Main Street shop remains open), he already had strong demand for his decorated cakes and party groups of cupcakes, which generally sell from $35 to $120, with many going from $80 to $120. Families of Miami University students already are a large customer base, as are local brides and families throwing birthday parties.
In addition to elaborate cakes made to order, he also will offer simple-design cakes people can pick up on their way home from work, as well as birthday supplies, such as helium balloons, cards and candles.
Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 11 a.m., and the doors will open afterward. For now, store hours will be ; Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays and Mondays.
Family and friends helped him get the store ready in recent weeks, and during that time, “people have been trying to walk in when the door is unlocked, and they’re like, ‘Are you guys open?’ And those are all new customers. But there’s definitely a good mix between past customers and new customers,” Heizer said.
It’s a big next few weeks for the High-Main business corridor. On Aug. 13, Billy Yanks will open on Main Street, followed by HUB on Main, a quality burger restaurant, craft beer and bourbon bar on Labor Day weekend.
Mallory Greenham, Hamilton’s small-business development specialist, was pleased with Luke’s opening: “He’s extremely passionate about what he does, he’s regional and has tons of energy, obviously does great work,” she said. “His custom cakes are amazing. He can do almost everything.”
She said his bakery niche is a good addition to Hamilton’s Almond Sisters Bakery at 224 High St., and Chubby Bunny Bakery, which bakes vegan and gluten-free products that are sold at Jungle Jim’s International Market, and other stores in Oxford and Seven Mile.
