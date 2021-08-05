New bakery and cake-decorating shop opens Friday in former Hamilton coffee shop

Due to customer demand, he’s planning to soon offer coffee to go with the baked delicacies, because, “Every single person I feel like has asked, ‘Do you offer coffee?’ Not yet; we absolutely want to.”

Although his storefront is new, in the former High Street location of True West Coffee (True West’s Main Street shop remains open), he already had strong demand for his decorated cakes and party groups of cupcakes, which generally sell from $35 to $120, with many going from $80 to $120. Families of Miami University students already are a large customer base, as are local brides and families throwing birthday parties.

Luke Heizer has opened Luke's Custom Cakes in the former True West Coffee location on High Street in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

In addition to elaborate cakes made to order, he also will offer simple-design cakes people can pick up on their way home from work, as well as birthday supplies, such as helium balloons, cards and candles.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 11 a.m., and the doors will open afterward. For now, store hours will be ; Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays and Mondays.

Family and friends helped him get the store ready in recent weeks, and during that time, “people have been trying to walk in when the door is unlocked, and they’re like, ‘Are you guys open?’ And those are all new customers. But there’s definitely a good mix between past customers and new customers,” Heizer said.

Luke Heizer, right, plans to open Luke's Custom Cakes on High Street in the former True West Coffee location (True West's Main Street shop remains open). PROVIDED

It’s a big next few weeks for the High-Main business corridor. On Aug. 13, Billy Yanks will open on Main Street, followed by HUB on Main, a quality burger restaurant, craft beer and bourbon bar on Labor Day weekend.

Mallory Greenham, Hamilton’s small-business development specialist, was pleased with Luke’s opening: “He’s extremely passionate about what he does, he’s regional and has tons of energy, obviously does great work,” she said. “His custom cakes are amazing. He can do almost everything.”

She said his bakery niche is a good addition to Hamilton’s Almond Sisters Bakery at 224 High St., and Chubby Bunny Bakery, which bakes vegan and gluten-free products that are sold at Jungle Jim’s International Market, and other stores in Oxford and Seven Mile.

Luke Heizer has opened Luke's Custom Cakes in the former True West Voffee location on High Street in downtown Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Luke Heizer, right, plans to open Luke's Custom Cakes on High Street in the former True West Coffee location (True West's Main Street shop remains open). PROVIDED