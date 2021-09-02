New alliance hopes to provide ‘tools’ for Middletown’s small businesses to grow

A small business alliance has been developed in Middletown to help companies recover from the coronavirus pandemic and provide them the “tools they need to grow,” said Economic Development Director Chris Xeil Lyons.
She said the city’s economic development department created and launched the Middletown Small Business Alliance (MSBA) as part of its continuing efforts to assist the small business community. The alliance will serve the “unique and immediate needs” of all small businesses in Middletown by providing resources, training, and networking opportunities for businesses with 35 employees or less, she said.
Participation is free of charge, but does require registration.
Lyons said the alliance will assist all small businesses and not just those in the downtown, what she called a misconception.
“If your small business is in Middletown, we are here to help,” she said. “The MSBA is just one more way we are working to provide that assistance.”
In addition to access to the economic development team, services and benefits provided include networking opportunities, access to training and resources, a complimentary personalized Google My Business Listing setup, a professional headshot, one annual social media promotion post, and shared marketing with the Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lyons said.
The MSBA will also administer a Biz Text messaging system exclusively for registered members that will deliver breaking grant opportunities, city updates, and meeting schedules.
She said the MSBA is supported by the city’s small business partners including: The Chamber serving Middletown, Monroe & Trenton, Miami Regionals Small Business Development Center, Downtown Middletown, Inc. and NAACP No. 3194, Middletown.
Meeting schedule for 2021 for Middletown Small Business Alliance
8-9 a.m. Sept. 15: Central Connections, Small Business Marketing
8-9 a.m. Oct. 13: Central Connections, Small Businesses Safety/Security
4-6 p.m. Dec. 8: Middletown Arts Center, Holiday Networking Event
MORE INFORMATION: smallbiz@cityofmiddletown.org and visit choosemiddletownoh.org/MSBA