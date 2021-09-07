New $15 million expansion of Talawanda school starts classes

A combination of factors — many coronavirus-related — have played a role in the lumber price surge, local industry professionals said.

It’s the second expansion of the 53-year-old school.

And, said Holli Morrish, spokeswoman for Talawanda Schools, the Marshall expansion is the latest of series of moves over the years to both enlarge and modernize the learning spaces in the school system.

“In 2001 Talawanda School District partnered with the Ohio School Facilities Commission to begin modernizing our school facilities in order to bring the best technology and educational opportunities that we could to the children of our community,” said Morrish.

“In keeping with a neighborhood school model at the elementary level, we opened Bogan Elementary in 2006 in Milford Township, Kramer Elementary in the city of Oxford in 2017, and now a new Marshall Elementary in Hanover Township.”

“The new Talawanda High opened in 2012, and Talawanda Middle School has received several enhancements as well. It’s very exciting to be able to offer our students modern science labs, advanced technology, and collaborative learning spaces that are perfectly designed for the way students learn today,” said Morrish.