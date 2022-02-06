Need Valentine’s Day plans? Couples invited to fancy dinner, dessert at The Benison

She said, “It’s very exciting to try to utilize the building other than just for weddings. There’s a lot of different things we do here in the community, and we host everything from a boxing event to nonprofit events.”

The main course for dinner will be Beef Braciole & Shrimp Piccata served with Creamy Buttery Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Asparagus. Desserts will include Lemon Lasagna and Cannoli Cake.

Tasty appetizers will include Italian Caprese Skewers and Fruit Skewers, followed by a starter, which is Italian loaf bread with flavored dipping oil. The evening’s menu also features Italian Wedding Soup and an Italian House Salad with Garlic and Herb vinaigrette dressing.

Several Hamilton businesses have come together to help put on the event. Tables will be designed by A Proper Table in a Bridgerton style, highlighted with china and antique décor. Guests will enjoy original floral arrangements with Pink roses and baby’s breath, which will be provided by The Fig Tree Florist and Gifts. There will also be photo opportunities available.

“I am a very big promoter of Hamilton, and I enjoy being involved in the community and working with other local businesses,” said Teresa Messer, owner, The Fig Tree Florist and Gifts.

VanBibber said participating businesses will featured on The Benison’s Facebook page each week. The Benison is located at 100 S. 3rd Street in Hamilton.

“The Benison is a beautiful event space, and people are surprised when they walk in. The ceilings are gorgeous, and they’ve done a great job bringing that building to life, and the Valentine’s dinner is going to be a fun event,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Residents who are looking for more Valentine-themed events and activities will want to check out Hamilton’s “Loving Local” campaign, which will run through Mon., Feb. 14.

“Loving Local” aims to highlight Hamilton through more than 27 different Valentine-themed promotions as it brings awareness to the businesses downtown. For a complete listing of promotions, events and details, go online to hamilton-ohio.com/explore-hamilton. Participating businesses are listed for each event.