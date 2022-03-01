Need to finish your bachelor’s degree? Miami Regionals to host info sessions

Miami University Regionals will host information sessions for Integrative Studies (a self-designed degree) and Liberal Studies (a completion degree) at noon Thursday, in Middletown and 6:30 p.m. March 31, in Hamilton. Both sessions offer a virtual option.
According to Miami University Regionals, these information sessions are for those looking to finish their bachelor’s degree or already have an associate degree and want to get ahead in their career. Attendees will also learn about scholarships and financial aid opportunities. Prospective students will be able to apply for free at these events.
A light meal will be provided 30 minutes before each information session.
Register at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Goals. For more information contact the admission team at (513) 785-3111.
Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton Campus is located at 1601 University Blvd. Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus is located at 4200 N. University Blvd.
