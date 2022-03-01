Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Need to finish your bachelor’s degree? Miami Regionals to host info sessions

Miami University President Crawford celebrating with a 2021 graduate. Miami University Regionals will host information sessions for Integrative Studies and Liberal Studies at noon March 3 in Middletown and at 6:30 p.m. March 31 in Hamilton. Both sessions offer a virtual option. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Miami University President Crawford celebrating with a 2021 graduate. Miami University Regionals will host information sessions for Integrative Studies and Liberal Studies at noon March 3 in Middletown and at 6:30 p.m. March 31 in Hamilton. Both sessions offer a virtual option. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Staff report
1 hour ago

Miami University Regionals will host information sessions for Integrative Studies (a self-designed degree) and Liberal Studies (a completion degree) at noon Thursday, in Middletown and 6:30 p.m. March 31, in Hamilton. Both sessions offer a virtual option.

According to Miami University Regionals, these information sessions are for those looking to finish their bachelor’s degree or already have an associate degree and want to get ahead in their career. Attendees will also learn about scholarships and financial aid opportunities. Prospective students will be able to apply for free at these events.

A light meal will be provided 30 minutes before each information session.

Register at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Goals. For more information contact the admission team at (513) 785-3111.

Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton Campus is located at 1601 University Blvd. Miami University Regionals’ Middletown Campus is located at 4200 N. University Blvd.

In Other News
1
Fewer than 250 hospitalized with COVID in southwest Ohio
2
Top local news for Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022
3
Lakota school board rift over alleged Critical Race Theory in classes...
4
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute
5
New K-9 on patrol in Liberty Twp.

About the Author

Staff report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top