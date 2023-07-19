Nearly 300 cars to be in Saturday’s Antique and Classic Car Parade

Hundreds of classic and antique cars will soon line the streets of Hamilton and Fairfield for the Annual Jerry E. and Marlene Moore Memorial Antique and Classic Car Parade of Hamilton and Fairfield.

“This gives people a chance to experience history being made. Our event is the oldest and largest antique car parade in the United States,” said Eric Combs, parade president, of the Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County.

He said, “Both the cities of Hamilton and Fairfield have been extremely supportive of our event.”

Hosted by the Classic and Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County, the annual parade will be 1- 4 p.m. Saturday.

“The weather forecast looks like perfect conditions for a parade this year. The better the weather, the higher the turnout of classic vehicles and spectators. The Hamilton Community Foundation played a huge part financially this year. we were able to increase our advertisement substantially,” Combs said.

The parade is open to American and foreign vehicles in restored or original condition. No modified cars, hot rods, street rods or any cars with after-market wheels are permitted. Showcasing nearly 300 classic and antique cars, the parade offers something for every car enthusiast.

On the day of the parade, the streets will close at 8:30 a.m. and spectators can view the vehicles starting at 8:30 a.m. From 8:30-11:30 a.m., the cars will be on exhibit and judged, and then, they will be on exhibit until the start of the parade. At 12:45 p.m., the cars will line up for the parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and travel to Fairfield. There will be stop in Fairfield at Fairfield Community Arts Center at Village Green from 1:45-2:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse. There will be an awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m.

“We have graciously been invited to change the location of our Fairfield stop. We will be stopping at the Fairfield Community Arts Center at Village Green,” said Combs. “Our new stop in Fairfield will be a large improvement.”

Combs said the parade is the oldest and largest antique car parade in the United States. The first parade was held in 1954 and this will be the 69th year for the event.

“Our event was started in 1954. A group of antique car enthusiasts were touring the United States in their vintage vehicles. Hamilton Ohio was a scheduled stop for their tour. The locals enjoyed seeing the tour so much that they decided to continue the event in Hamilton and Fairfield every year. The Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County was born and the local parade has commenced the 4th Saturday in July for 69 years,” Combs said.

Each year, the parade is led by a different classic or antique automobile. Other past lead cars have included a 1954 Packard Caribbean Convertible, a 1929 Chevrolet International Model AC and a 1934 Ford Flathead V8 Coupe. A lot of unusual and rare vehicles turn out for the event. The Butler County area, Hamilton and Fairfield, has a huge number of classic car owners and supporters.

“We will be honoring two makes of vehicles this year. Our lead vehicles will be a 1940 Cadillac Sixty Special owned by Sue and Bernie McGuire. recognizing the 120th anniversary of Cadillac, and a 1953 MG TD owned by Jay Thompson. recognizing the 100th anniversary of MG,” said Combs.

The Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County currently has about 25 active members. The club is open to new members and meetings are on the third Wednesday of every month. For more information, visit www.antiquecars.org.

Parade route

The parade will kick off in downtown Hamilton just south of the Historic Butler County Courthouse on South Second Street. the route continues onto Central Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, Nilles Road and Wessel Drive into the Fairfield Community Arts Center parking lot. The parade will return the same way and travel back to Hamilton.

Watch online

Can’t attend in person? Visit facebook.com/journalnews at 1 p.m. Saturday, where TVHamilton will live-stream Saturday’s parade.

