NAACP leader makes an offer in the wake of Monroe students’ video reenacting George Floyd’s murder

The first meeting of Monroe school board after two students were punished for reenacting the murder of George Floyd in a video included a local NAACP leader making an offer to help improve racial sensitivity.
Monday evening’s Monroe Board of Education meeting came after last week’s high-profile video incident led to the suspension of two white students who made and posted the now-deleted video.
The video, which showed student’s foot upon the neck of a classmate lying on a floor, was posted the same week a white Minneapolis police office was found guilty of murdering Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck.
School Board President David Grant read a statement at the beginning for Monroe’s meeting.
“As board president I want to express my disappointment at the actions of our students and the inappropriate video that was shared on social media,” he said. “We take this matter very seriously and discipline procedures are being implemented for the students involved. Monroe Schools strive to foster an inclusive educational environment where all individuals are treated with dignity.”
Middletown NAACP President Celeste Didlick-Davis told the board “we are concerned” beyond the single video incident and also “about some other implicit bias and systemic racism (and) incidents which have been brought to our attention over several years.”
But, said Didlick-Davis, “we are here to offer our assistance – we have cultural competency training.”
Staff Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this story