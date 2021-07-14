National Night Out returns to Butler County in August: What’s planned

Fairfield will run its National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Justice Center, 5320 Pleasant Ave. MICHAEL D. PITMAN / STAFF 2017

Not all will resume hosting its National Night Out. The city of Monroe will not host one this year after holding one in 2019.

Fairfield will run its National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Justice Center, 5320 Pleasant Ave. Fairfield police Officer Doug Day said National Night Out events ― or similar community-based events in other communities ― are “huge, especially in light of the environment we’re in today.”

“The reality is, it takes the whole city to keep the community safe, not just one part of it,” he said. “That’s really what this is about.”

Fairfield has seen several hundred people attend, but with no National Night Out events in 2020, Day said he believes this year’s event will see a larger crowd. But Fairfield won’t be the only law enforcement at its National Night Out. Fairfield Twp., Miami University and Springdale police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Butler County Sheriff’s Office have been invited to attend.

Fairfield Twp. Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the township intends to hold its own National Night Out in 2022, but was difficult with the remodeling and expansion of the police department, and other activities He said the department is making more efforts to have more community-based events.

“It’s a multi-tiered purpose because we want to show the community what we’re doing, and interact with them and show support,” McCroskey.

The township will have a touch-a-truck event featuring police, fire, and public works vehicles scheduled for Aug. 21 at Bridgewater Falls, and there will be a Fairfield Twp. police booth at the Butler County Fair.

Hamilton’s National Night Out, which is at its 331 S. Front St., is set for later in the week from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

“Of course it is important for us to pick up where we left off and continue this and make it better than it has been in the past,” said Hamilton officer Kristy Collins. “We love our community and want them to be a part of this and to also see what we are doing as a police department.”

Several hundred to 1,000 people typically attend this event.

“We missed interacting with the community and seeing everyone, but we had to do what had to be done for the safety of everyone around us,” Collins said.