National Night Out offers interaction with police, food, drinks, live music under ‘positive circumstances’

Fairfield’s National Night Out runs from 6-9 p.m. at the police station, 5230 Pleasant Ave.

The police department honor guard will perform during the opening ceremony and tours of the police department will be offered during the event.

The department’s K9 unit will hold a demonstration and there will be drawings for National Night Out “swag” every half hour, said Maj. Rebecca Ervin, support services commander.

Numerous food vendors will provide a variety of options, including ice cream and snow cones. Those vendors include Flubs, LTG Concessions, Jolly’s, Kona Ice, Fairfield Pizza and Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food.

“We are looking forward to meeting with our community neighbors and bringing everyone together under positive circumstances,” Ervin said.

Besides Fairfield, Fairfield Twp., Trenton, West Chester, Ross Twp., Miami University Forest Park, Sharonville and Springdale police departments, Butler County Emergency Management Agency and Fairfield Fire Department are scheduled to participate.

Instead of holding a National Night Out on Tuesday, Monroe hosts Monroe Night Out from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the Monroe High School, 220 Yankee Road.

The event will feature Team Fastrax performing an American flag skydive, free food from Monroe Skyline, free snow cones from Life Church, the “Little One” monster truck from Joe Morgan Honda and a free raffle for gift baskets from local businesses.

The Franklin National Night Out will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Community Park. Food will be donated and cooked by volunteers from Huhtamaki Inc.